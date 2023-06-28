Utkarsh Sharma takes Urdu lessons for ‘Gadar 2’

Hyderabad: In 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel gave one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema with ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. While the film itself became a cult classic, there was one little person who made a special place in the audiences’ heart – Utkarsh Sharma.

As a child artiste, Utkarsh played Sunny and Ameesha’s son in the film. And 22 years later, as the film returns with a sequel ‘Gadar 2’, the actor is returning too, this time as the leading man.

Utkarsh is carrying the responsibility of taking forward a huge legacy and he is leaving no stone unturned to leave a long-lasting impact. The film has been shot in Lucknow, which also forms its backdrop and going by the script, the actor had to learn Urdu for a month in order to get the diction for his character right.

The makers hired veteran and renowned Urdu tutor-actor Shaukat Mirza on set during the shooting process. During breaks, Utkarsh used to sit with Mirza and learn Urdu dialogues and, more importantly, the correct pronunciation.

Talking about that experience, Utkarsh says, ‘Gadar 2’ is a big film not just for me but for everyone involved. The 2001 film has the emotions of millions of Indians attached to it. If we are taking that legacy forward, we have to do this with utmost sincerity. Considering the backdrop of the film, my character’s primary language is Punjabi but he has to speak in Urdu as well, which couldn’t go wrong. It was important that I learn the language and its diction with utmost honesty, and I hope that it has come out on-screen as well. I can’t wait for the audience to see the film and get their honest feedback.”

‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on August 11.