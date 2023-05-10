Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Uttam asks govt to regularise services of Junior panchayat secretaries

Junior Panchayat Secretaries were appointed after completing their three-year probationary period on April 11, 2022, and were expecting regularization, said N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 10 May 23
Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded the State government to regularize the services of striking Junior Panchayat Secretaries.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, Reddy said the Junior Panchayat Secretaries were appointed after completing their three-year probationary period on April 11, 2022, and were expecting regularization. However, the Chief Minister announced in the Assembly that the probationary period would be extended by another year. Despite completing the extension period on April 11, the government has yet to make a decision on regularization, prompting the secretaries to go on strike.

He urged the government to regularize the services of Junior Panchayat Secretaries without delay.

