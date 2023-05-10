BRSV: Priyanka Gandhi has no moral right to speak on unemployment, family rule

Speaking at a media conference, BRSV State general secretary Nagarjuna said comments made by Congress leaders at the “Nirudhyga Declaration Sabha” held at Hyderabad were far from truth
Nalgonda: BRSV State general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna on Wednesday said Congress leaders had no moral right to criticize Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the unemployment issue.
Speaking at a media conference here, Nagarjuna said comments made by Congress leaders at the “Nirudhyga Declaration Sabha” held at Hyderabad were far from truth. He termed the “Nirudhyga Declaration Sabha” as a meeting of political unemployed leaders of the Congress. It was unfortunate that Congress conducted a meeting on issues of unemployment when the State government had taken up massive job recruitment.
He also said the people would not accept Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaking on dynasty rule and corruption.