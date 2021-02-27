Uttam Kumar for fair probe into lawyer couple’s murder

, Uttam Kumar Reddy termed the murder as a strange incident and expressed deep concern over the killing on the main road in broad day light

Peddapalli: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded CBI probe into the murder of the advocate couple. The real culprits in the case would be exposed only by the CBI. Otherwise, the case would be weakened, he said. Uttam along with local MLA D Sridhar Babu visited Gunjapadugu village on Saturday and consoled the family members of the couple.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy termed the murder as a strange incident and expressed deep concern over the killing on the main road in broad day light. He alleged that the advocate couple was killed brutally by ruling party leaders for questioning their corruption.

He alleged that the police was working under the supervision of TRS leaders. The Manthani police failed to provide protection to the deceased despite High Court’s instructions. Sand mafia was amassing thousands of crores by illegally transporting sand from Manthani to other areas. Local leaders as well as big politicians were getting bribe from sand mafia, he charged.

The TPCC president found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not responding on the murder so far. Congress party would extend all kind of support to the family members of Vaman Rao till the accused were given capital punishment. Sridhar Babu demanded that the government should not implicate innocent persons in the case and wanted actual culprits to be punished. It was possible only if the case was investigated by the CBI, he said.

