Uttam Kumar Reddy seeks cops help in containing “trolling” by unidentified people

11:45 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Internal squabbles among the Congress leaders reached a new high with the party MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy seeking police help in containing what he termed as “trolling” by unidentified people on social media platforms.

However, police investigation led to a raid on the office of a Youth Congress leader in Banjara Hills and seizure of some computers. The raid had all the trappings of a drama with the Youth Congress Shiv Sena Reddy holding the ruling BRS responsible for the raid.

The mystery over the police raid on the Youth Congress social media war room at Banjara Hills on Monday ended on Tuesday after the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police said the police seized computers and laptops following a complaint made by former TPCC leader and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Four plainclothes policemen had raided the social media war room cum office of Youth Congress leader Shiv Sena Reddy on Monday evening. Soon after the Youth Congress leader had blamed the BRS party for the raid.

However, on Tuesday, the police clarified that on May 5, Uttam Kumar Reddy had himself lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police of Hyderabad city alleging some persons were spreading false news against him. The Cyber Crime police after investigation zeroed in on the office and conducted a raid and caught Prashanth. A notice was issued to Prashanth to appear before him.

According to sources, the social media war room is run under TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

