Uttam slams Centre over rising fuel prices

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday lashed out at the Central government for constantly increasing fuel prices even though oil prices in the international market had dipped.

“The rise in fuel and cooking gas prices is putting additional financial burden on the people, who are yet to come out of the problems of lockdown,” he said in a virtual interaction with party leaders from Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts seeking support for the party MLC candidate Ramulu Naik.

“Why is the Centre not reducing fuel prices when prices in the international market have dropped?” he questioned. Stating that the Central and State governments were collecting 60 per cent tax on petrol, he alleged that fuel prices were increasing only because of these taxes.

The constant rise in fuel prices will have an impact on the cost of essential commodities, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Centre of ignoring various promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and rendering injustice to the people of Telangana. He said the BJP was attempting to gain mileage through religion-based politics.

“The BJP leaders frequently speak about Ayodhya temple. But why are these leaders not speaking about Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam?” he asked.

Referring to the brutal murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani in Ramagundam a few weeks ago, the TPCC chief demanded that the State government take stern action against those involved in the case.

