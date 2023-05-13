Uttar Pradesh bypoll: Close contest on Chhanbey seat, BJP ally leads in Suar

01:05 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Lucknow: BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is leading in Suar of Rampur, according to the latest trends in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. On the other hand, there is a close fight on the Chhanbey seat.

According to the information received from the Election Commission, Shafiq Ahmed Ansari of Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead of SP’s Anuradha Chauhan by 7359 votes in Rampur’s Suar.

On the Chhanbey (Scheduled Caste) seat, SP’s Kirti Kol is locked in a neck-to-neck fight with her nearest rival Apna Dal’s (Sonelal) Rinki Kol.

Polling was held on May 10 for the Suar in Rampur district and Chhanbey (SC) assembly seats in Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur’s Suar seat fell vacant due to disqualification of former SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam following his conviction in a case, while Chhanbey seat was declared vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Kol.

