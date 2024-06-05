Uttarakhand: 5 trekkers dead in Uttarkashi after group of 22 goes missing

A total of five bodies have recovered from the incident site by the rescue team.

By ANI Published Date - 5 June 2024, 05:39 PM

Uttarkashi: The teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued a total of 11 trekkers and have been brought to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun while two others are present in nearby base camp, in the Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi district, on Wednesday.

Along with that, a total of five bodies have also been recovered from the incident site by the rescue team.

The rescue operation is going on at war footing to search and rescue the remaining four members of the twenty-two-member trekking team in this accident.

The team of 22 members lost their way and got trapped due to bad weather on the route of Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The administration has initiated ground and air rescue operations to save the remaining trekkers who are still stranded on the Sahastra Tal trek route.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon of this day, the helicopter rescue team faced difficulties in conducting the rescue operation due to bad weather in this Himalayan region.

In view of this, District Magistrate Dr. Meherban Singh Bisht has instructed the rescue to move rapidly in the region, in order to save the remaining trekkers.

Arpan Yaduvanshi, the Superintendent of Police of Uttarkashi, has said, “On June 4, the SDRF team received the information about the missing trekkers in Bhatwari block of the district. The team of a total of 22 trekking members went missing due to the bad weather.”

“Upon receiving the information, the administration acted upon it promptly and a rescue team of 10 members comprising officials from the SDRF, Forest Department and Police officials immediately rushed for the rescue operation. In the team of 22 trekkers, 18 belonged to Karnataka, one hailed from Maharashtra and three of them were local guides. A joint rescue operation is underway to save the remaining trekkers,” he said.

Earlier, the SDRF team rescued six trekkers who were trapped on the Sahastratal trek route. They were admitted to the hospital for medical check-ups where they were provided with first-aid.