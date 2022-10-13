Uzbekistan offers 2,000 MBBS seats for Indian MBBS students from Ukraine

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:33 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

The Medical Higher Educational Institutes (MHEIs) of Uzbekistan are providing 2,000 seats to relocate Indian medical students who were pursing MBBS in Ukraine

Hyderabad: The Medical Higher Educational Institutes (MHEIs) of Uzbekistan are providing 2,000 seats to relocate Indian medical students who were pursuing MBBS in Ukraine but had to return back after the Russian invasion, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India, Dilshod Akhatov said here on Thursday.

Interacting with media, he said the MHEIs have accepted the new screening test regulations and Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations-2021 of National Medical Commission (NMC) and will provide quality and affordable medical education to Indian students.

Also Read Indian students from Ukraine can now continue their remaining MBBS from 29 countries

Uzbekistan stands out in international medical education by offering two UG medical programs to Indians i.e., 6-year MD Diploma and 5 1 year MBBS degree with one year internship. To prepare students for the FMGE/NEXT exam, the university has a large modern infrastructure, a large number of teaching beds in associated government hospitals and clinics, and 30 per cent Indian and international professors with supplementary training, he said.

The Ambassador also commended the journey of Ukraine returned Indian students and presented provisional admission letters to students who successfully passed the interview session conducted by the Government Higher Medical Institutes of Uzbekistan like Bukhar State Medical Institute and Tashkent Medical Academy.

Parents and students applauded the gesture and presented a large customized canvas painting frame to the Ambassador along with medical students by Dr. B.Divya Raj Reddy, Director of NEO and Indian Representative for MHEIs of Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.