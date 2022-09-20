Indian students from Ukraine can now continue their remaining MBBS from 29 countries

Representational Image. There are anywhere between 20,000 and 22,000 Indian students, out of which a total of 740 students were from Telangana, who had to abruptly leave their MBBS courses in Ukraine and return.

Hyderabad: Indian students who had to discontinue their MBBS courses in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, can now continue their courses from where they had left off, in medical colleges located in 29 countries including United States, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian regulatory body for medical education, said.

The 29 countries from where the Indian students can continue their courses include Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary.

On September 6, the NMC had said that it has no objection for academic mobility programs that would allow Indian MBBS students, who had to come back, to temporarily, pursue their courses in other foreign universities. Such students, despite continuing MBBS courses in other European universities, will continue to remain the students of the parent Ukrainian University.

The academic mobility program will be applicable only to the medical colleges or institutes located in the 29 countries and the medical students are advised to adopt the mobility program accordingly, the NMC has advised.

Once they complete MBBS courses from any medical colleges located in the 29 countries, they will get the degree certificate from the parent medical University in Ukraine, the NMC has clarified.

In the last few months, many Ukrainian Universities have been able to enter into collaborations with their counterparts in Europe so that academic mobility programmes can be offered to foreign students in the form of exchange programs.