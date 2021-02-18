V-Cs appointment: Search committees conclude their meetings

The State government received a total of 973 applications from interested individuals for appointment of V-Cs in the 10 universities.

Hyderabad: The search committees for the selection of Vice-Chancellors in 10 State Universities, which were appointed by the State government, have concluded their meetings. On Wednesday, the search committee meetings of Palamuru University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNA&FAU) was held to shortlist three names each for appointment as VCs to the universities.

Earlier, committee meetings of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, JNTU-H, and Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University were also held.

According to the process, the search committee for each university, after scrutinizing applications, will propose three names to the State government, which, in turn, will send the three names to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities. From these three names, the Governor approves one for the appointment to the V-C.

“With completion of search committee meetings, major process has been completed. The appointment of the V-Cs is expected shortly,” an official said.