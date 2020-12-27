V Sunitha Reddy appointed as TSWC chairperson

The new chairman and other members will be in their respective posts for a period of five years from the date of assuming office

Hyderabad: Former Minister V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly constituted Telangana State Women’s Commission. The new chairman and other members will be in their respective posts for a period of five years from the date of assuming office. Other members of the Commission are Shaheena Afroze, Kumra Eshwari Bhai, Kommu Umadevi Yadav, Gaddala Padma, Sudham Laxmi and Katari Revathi Rao.

