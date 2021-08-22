Vaccination drive in full swing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Brisk preparations are underway for the special programme that aims to administer Covid vaccination to all the eligible people residing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and also the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction.

The drive is jointly being held by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Health Department and the SCB.

The GHMC which earlier was planning to deploy 150 customised vehicles i.e. mobile vaccination centres, has now decided to press into service 175 vehicles in GHMC limits and an additional 25 vehicles in the SCB area.

The civic body which has set a deadline of September 9, wants to vaccinate all the eligible people within its limits in the coming 10 days. The GHMC in a press release said that there were 4,846 colonies in GHMC and most of the eligible people living in these localities had been vaccinated.

According to the GHMC officials, staffers from the civic body’s entomology wing, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers will visit the households and prepare a list of those yet to be vaccinated and the same will be handed over to the Health Department.

Meanwhile, to make sure all the eligible people are vaccinated, a verification strategy is also being put in place. After the vaccination process is completed in a colony, a team will be sent to that particular area to cross-check the details.

A ‘Fully Vaccinated Colony’ certificate will be given to the resident welfare associations after all the eligible people in their colony are covered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .