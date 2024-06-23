Vaddiraju Ravichandra is new BRS parliamentary party deputy leader

Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy was earlier appointed as the party parliamentary leader as well as the party floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing K Keshava Rao who switched over to the Congress recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 06:18 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has been appointed as the BRS parliamentary party deputy leader, while Divakonda Damodar Rao has been nominated as the party whip in the Rajya Sabha. BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wrote a letter to the Rajya Sabha secretary general in this regard on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy was earlier appointed as the party parliamentary leader as well as the party floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing K Keshava Rao who switched over to the Congress recently.

The party currently has four MPs in the Rajya Sabha. For the first time since its formation, the BRS (earlier TRS) will have no representation in the Lok Sabha.