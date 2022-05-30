Vaddiraju Ravichandra takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Published Date - 09:56 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Source: Twitter/ Vice President of India.

Hyderabad: Vaddiraju Ravichandra took oath as the Rajya Sabha member at a ceremony held in Delhi on Monday. Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath at his chambers in the Parliament building.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, the party Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, MPs, MLAs and MLCs who attended the ceremony congratulated Ravichandra on the occasion.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ravichandra thanked Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao along with TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana. He vowed to work harder for the party as well as fight in the Rajya Sabha to fulfill the just demands of Telangana.

