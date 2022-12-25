Vajpayee believed in value based politics: Laxman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said that former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed in value based politics and maintained high ethical standards throughout his public life.

Speaking to the media after paying tribute to BJP founder member Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary at party state office here on Sunday, Laxman stated that Vajpayee lost his first government of 13 days in 1996 for lack of numbers in the Lok Sabha, and also his next government in 13 months, in 1998, again for lack of support of just one more MP, but he did not compromise on ethics. The senior BJP leader stated that the present Narendra Modi government was following in the footsteps of Vajpayee and trying to provide a clean and efficient government.

