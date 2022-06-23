Vakulamatha temple opened in Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Sri Vakula Matha Temple at Peruru village near here on Thursday.

He performed special rituals and puja on the occasion. Earlier, he planted a sapling in the temple premises to mark the occasion. The installation of the idol and Maha Samprokshana festivities were performed in the monring.

The temple is spread over 83.42 acres and was opened for darshan from the afternoon. It will also be developed as a pilgrim tourism hub.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu said the temple which is dedicated to the Vakulamatha, mother of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, was renovated as per Agama Shastra and the gopuram has been gold plated with 20 kg gold with the support of TTD.