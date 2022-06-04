Valedictory function held at Navigation Training School, AFS, Begumpet

Published Date - 02:24 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Air Commodore Sunil Tomar, AOC, AFS Begumpet with the award winners of 102nd Advance Navigation Course and 134th Ab-Initio Navigation Course at Navigation Training School, Begumpet on 03 Jun 2022.

Hyderabad: The valedictory function of 102nd Advance Navigation Course (ANC) and 134th Ab-Initio Navigation Course was held at Navigation Training School (NTS), Air Force Station, Begumpet. Air Commodore Sunil Tomar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Begumpet was the Reviewing Officer for the event.

NTS is a premier training institution of the Indian Air Force specialising in training budding officers in aerial navigation. It has been transforming Flight Cadets into astute Navigators and imparting advanced navigation skills and instructional techniques to select Navigators of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard for the last seven decades.

Group Captain Manish Kumar, Commanding Officer of Navigation Training School and Chief Navigation Instructor, Wing Commander M Das, participated in the event. The graduating course of the 102nd Advance Navigation Course comprised officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. These officers would be stepping out as instructors and would be taking up instructional assignments in their respective services. 134th Ab-Initio Navigation Course comprised of Flight Cadets of Indian Air Force and an officer from Sri Lankan Air Force.

The Flight Cadets, who have completed their training at NTS, would be commissioned as Officers in the IAF during the Combined Graduation Parade to be held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on June 18.

