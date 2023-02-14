| Valentines Day Rashmika Shares An Adorable Video With Her Pooch To Wish Fans

Valentine’s Day: Rashmika shares an adorable video with her pooch to wish fans

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:11 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Photo: Instagram

The actor took to her social media handles to share a video of herself with her pooch Aura, to extend warm wishes for Valentine’s Day to her fans.

In the video, the gorgeous actor can be seen lying down and playing with Aura. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day from us to you my loves (sic).”

The recently uploaded video has already started trending on the net. Rashmika’s fans have flooded the video with comments like, “Cute”, “love you my crush ❤ ❤” and many others.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in films like ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite Allu Arjun. She also has ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.