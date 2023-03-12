Vande Bharat Express damaged after hitting a buffalo in Khammam

The incident in Khammam was one of the many such incidents that occurred since the launch of the train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, 2019 raising questions about the train’s build quality.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:04 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Khammam: The front portion of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20834) suffered partial damage when the train hit a buffalo between Chintakani-Bonakal stations in the district on Saturday.

In the incident that took place during evening hours, the nose cone cover of the driver’s coach was damaged when the train was on its way to Visakhapatnam. The partly damaged train departed from the spot after a delay of 25 minutes.

Incidentally, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also mentioned the frequent accidents that the Vande Bharat trains were meeting with, pointing out the extremely poor build quality of the train even when the BJP-led Centre was trying to project it as a major advancement in the Indian railway system and Modi going around the country flagging off one train after the other.

What Hon’ble CM #KCR Garu said was True. The much touted high-speed Vande Bharat was damaged after it collided with a bullock at Nagulavancha near Khammam in #Telangana Since the launch of Vande Bharat trains, the spate of such incidents involving Vande Bharat has made… https://t.co/Nuvng6Vbh8 pic.twitter.com/Jxj38hoLNO — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) March 12, 2023