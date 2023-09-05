Vardhan Puri on working with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt

Vardhan Puri is set to broaden his horizon with his untitled next which has him collaborating with legends Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Vardhan Puri made an impressive debut in 2019 with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’. When he made his OTT debut this year with Jio’s ‘Aseq’, he proved his mettle as an actor once again with the supernatural thriller-horror film. Now, the young actor is set to broaden his horizon with his untitled next which has him collaborating with legends Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

The film is being backed by a leading global studio, directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. Vardhan insists that the three of them had been planning this collaboration for a long time. He informs, “Interestingly, the first time I met Mahesh Bhatt sahab in 2015, he told me that we will be working together in the future, and his prophecy is coming true.”

With Vikram as the director, one would assume that the film is in the horror genre, but Vardhan reveals that it is much more than just that. He shares that the film is essentially a love story but is also garnished with Vikram’s signature elements of horror. “I am blessed to be working with such terrific filmmakers. I loved the script due to the fine balance it holds between commercialism and realism, and I was sold completely during the first narration itself,” he insists.

The shoot for the film is going on currently. “Being directed by Vikram sir’s experienced mind is like going to acting school every day. He’s a hyper creative cinephile, obsessed with his craft. What I love most about him is his kind and loving nature which makes one feel safe and secure on set,” he gushes.

In awe of Mahesh Bhatt, he raves, “A fabulous thing about my experience until now has been the fact that Mahesh Bhatt sahab is on our sets spending so much time with us. He is so passionate about cinema and his understanding of the medium is so deep. He directs us often and gives the most wonderful notes and instructions to us artistes, taking the film to another level altogether.”

The yet-untitled film casts Avika Gor opposite Vardhan and he is quite excited about this fresh pairing on-screen. Talking about his co-star, he says, “I am really enjoying working with Avika. She is extremely professional and a talent to reckon with. We’ve become good friends since we are both passionate about acting and writing. Since she’s been acting for the screen since such a young age, her experience is tremendous. There’s always much to learn from your co-actors.”

The actor is also working with National Award-winning director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on his next. The film titled ‘Nautanki’ also stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the late Satish Kaushik, besides Vardhan.