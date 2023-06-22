Vardhan Puri recalls horrific incident while shooting for his first horror film ‘Aseq’ in London

Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: In 2019, Vardhan Puri debuted into the acting world with the romantic thriller ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ and gave an impressive performance. In 2023, he has multiple interesting projects up for release, including a horror film ‘Aseq’, produced by Jio Studios and directed by Sarim Momin; a romcom directed by Kunal Kohli again with Jio Studios; a political thriller directed by Shantanu Anant Tambe; and a social comedy with ‘The Kashmir Files’ fame Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, among others.

Vardhan, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his first horror film ‘Aseq’ on June 23 on Jio cinema, recalls an unpleasant, shocking and horrific incident that took place on the film set in London.

Vardhan reveals, “I got attacked by a six-and-a-half-foot tall unclothed lady in my hotel room early in the morning one day and I had to defend myself somehow before she tried to strangle me. After the experience, I could not be sure if the lady was a human being. It was extremely traumatic to say the least and a lot of people from the unit witnessed the madness. I still suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) with regard to this incident.”

About his experience working on the film, he says, “The experience of shooting my first-ever horror film was gut-wrenching yet a learning one. I made and forged many new friendships while shooting for the film. I fell absolutely in love with the mind of writer and director Sarim Momin who ensured that the movie was made exactly the way it was written.”

Talking about his fascination for the horror genre, Vardhan shares, “I’m a huge fan of horror films and the man who brought me very close to this genre is the great Ram Gopal Varma. One of my all-time favourite horror films has to be ‘Bhoot’, which still stands the test of time. Also, ‘Raat’ made by him is quite amazing.”

Directed by Sarim Momin, ‘Aseq’ – featuring Vardhan Puri, Sonnalli Seygall and Siddhant Kapoor – will be streaming free on Jio Cinema from June 23.