Varun and Janhvi to star in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

By ANI Updated On - 22 February 2024, 02:14 PM

Mumbai: Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to collaborate once again for director Shashank Khaitan’s next romantic drama film.

Titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a special announcement video that they captioned, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!”

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and the second collaboration of Janhvi with the director after her debut film ‘Dhadak’.

The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi’s second collaboration after their romantic drama film ‘Bawaal’.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘Baby John’ which is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has a web series ‘Citadel’ in his kitty.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in the sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and in the pan-India film ‘Devara’.