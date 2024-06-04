Varun Dhawan announces birth of daughter

By IANS Published Date - 4 June 2024, 11:00 AM

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday morning announced the arrival of his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, stating that “our girl is here.”

Varun took to Instagram and shared the news, posting an e-card featuring a picture of his beagle Joey holding a placard that read: “Welcome Lil’ Sis… June 3, 2024.”

The actor captioned the post: “Our girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.”

Natasha gave birth to their first child on June 3. Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news to the media while leaving P. D. Hinduja Hospital in the Khar area of Mumbai.

In February, Varun and Natasha announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, sharing a sneak peek from their maternity photoshoot.

Varun captioned the photo: “We are pregnant… Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in January 2021 in Alibaug.

On the work front, Varun, whose last on-screen outing was ‘Bawaal’, is gearing up for the release of ‘Baby John’, an action thriller directed by A. Kaleeswaran. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.