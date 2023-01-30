Varun Dhawan shooting for a ‘secret’ project?

During the wee hours on Monday, Varun dropped a video of him going back home after night shoot.

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 30 January 23

Mumbai: Seems like actor Varun Dhawan has something big in store for his fans.

However, it’s the caption that caught everyone’s attention.

Alongside the clip, Varun wrote, “Pack up for a secret project.” Varun’s post has taken fans’ curiosity level one notch higher.

A social media user commented,” Woah… can’t wait for Varun to reveal more details.” “Which project? Please tell,” another one wrote.

Apart from the “secret project”, Varun is busy working on Raj and DK’s directorial ‘Citadel’, which is the Indian version of the popular American series of the same name. Russo Brothers helmed the original series.

The ‘October’ actor will make his web debut with this series. This is the first time he collaborated with the ‘Family Man’ fame director duo for a project. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be a part of this show.

In a decade-long career, Varun has tried movies across genres. He is considered to be one of the fittest actors of this generation. But, apart from ‘Badlapur’, Varun didn’t get much scope to show his action skill. Probably, Raj-Dk’s series will show him in a never-seen avatar.

This show will exclusively premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Excited to be a part of this show, Varun earlier said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career.”Varun was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon.

He also has ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.