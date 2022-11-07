Varun Dhawan enthrals creators in Delhi with his performance on ‘Bhediya’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was spotted in the national capital on Sunday, November 6, at one of the largest creator gatherings in Delhi NCR, the ‘Meta Creator Day’. The actor was there to inspire and entertain over 350 creators present at the venue.

‘Creator Day’ is Meta’s annual flagship event to celebrate creators, and provides an opportunity for them to create, collaborate and learn from each other. The 2022 version of the event is unique because it took place across 5 cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi. At each of the cities, leading actors and performers charmed the creator audiences with their dance movies or authentic opinion on topics that matter to creators. Some of the celebs included Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandana in Hyderabad, Koel Mallick in Kolkata and Tamannaah Bhatia in Chennai. For Delhi, it was Varun Dhawan.

While Varun spoke about the way he’s inspired by the creators themselves, he also said, “Be authentic and keep experimenting, is the advice I can offer creators. From ‘Student of the Year’ to the upcoming ‘Bhediya’, these are two principles I’ve lived by and maybe that’s something you could follow too.”

He added, “It’s impressive the way young people are showcasing their talent on reels, and how they’re breaking through every day, every moment. I wish you the best in finding your own path, and being advocates for your collective success. I’m glad Meta is providing you with opportunities like Creator Day, and I’m happy I got to be a part of it too.”

Varun sang the song from his upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’ and performed to his trending tracks on reels, such as ‘The Punjabban song’. He also danced with creator Avneet Kaur on the currently trending ‘Thumkeshwari’ song.

