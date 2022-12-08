Varun Dhawan’s wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds India

The new figure will join other prominent icons, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Justin Bieber, at the famed wax attraction.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:06 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Madame Tussauds India unveiled the wax figure of actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday. This is the second wax figure of the ‘Bhediya’ actor, the first of which was unveiled five years ago at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Announcing the news, Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, “For a long time, Varun Dhawan’s followers have been awaiting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The inclusion of Varun Dhawan’s wax figure to the Madame Tussauds collection alongside other industry role models is a great moment for the star’s admirers and followers.”

Madame Tussauds India, which opened its doors to customers in July at DLF Mall of India, Noida, is home to wax figures of the most beloved celebrities from the fields of sports, history, music, film and entertainment. The visitors walk the red carpet and experience stardom amongst their favourite superstars and capture their favourite moments by posing arm in arm with their favourite figures.

Varun Dhawan, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, made his Bollywood debut with ‘Student Of The Year’. The versatile actor is appreciated for his roles in films such as, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘October’, ‘Sui Dhaga’, and many others. The actor’s recent release ‘Bhediya’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, has been doing well at the box office.