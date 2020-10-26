Vasavi Group launches premium residential project in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Vasavi Group has launched the premium residential project ‘Vistara’ with five towers of 32 Floors each spread over 6 acres in Hitec City. The project will have features including oxygen rich open landscapes with 70 per cent open spaces and 30 per cent constructed space. Vistara will have hi-end facilities, uber luxurious appeal, ultra-modern features and more, and will also include conventional parking, green grounds and club house, according to a press release.

Yerram Vijay Kumar, Chairman and MD of Vasavi Group said Vistara was one of the most premium apartments in the city and touted to be one of the biggest of its kind luxurious residential project and is set to have the best green buildings in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .