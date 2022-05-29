VCAT Tigers emerge winners in quadrangular tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: The Veterans Cricket Association of Telangana (VCAT) Tigers emerged winners in the quadrangular tournament organised at the Grand Arena Sports County, Maheshwaram, recently.

The tournament, conducted at the launch of the VCAT, saw four teams, VCAT Stallions, VCAT Lions, VCAT Tigers and Mumbai Eagles. Mumbai Eagles emerged runners-up.

