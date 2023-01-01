Vedic Pandits bless Andhra CM Jagan on New Year

Vedic Pandits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam blessed the Chief Minister at his residence here by reciting Vedic hymns.

By IANS Updated On - 04:03 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday took the blessings of Vedic Pandits of two leading temples on the occasion of New Year day.

Vedic Pandits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam blessed the Chief Minister at his residence here by reciting Vedic hymns.

Officials of the two temples handed over prasadam to him.

The Chief Minister was also presented TTD calendar and diary, according to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Endowments Department Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, Executive Officer of the Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Temple Bhramaramba and other officials called on the Chief Minister and conveyed the New Year wishes.

Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana, Ministers Jogi Ramesh, V. Rajini, MP N. Suresh, MLC T. Raghuram, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were among those who greeted the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister conveyed New Year greetings to the people of the state and wished them a happy and prosperous year.

He wished that the New Year would usher in health and happiness in every house and assured that the government will continue its welfare and development agenda for a better and bright future.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also greeted people on the New Year. “I extend my warm Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of New Year-2023. I wish that the New Year-2023 would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to all citizens of Andhra Pradesh,” he said in his message.

“The New Year gives us a hope to look forward to a bright future, to explore new opportunities and an inspiration to achieve new goals,” he added.