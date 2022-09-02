Kuppam gone out of Chandrababu’s hands: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

File Photo of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Tadepalli: Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu seems to have realised that his constituency Kuppam has gone out of his hands, YSR Congress Party state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, he pointed out that the TDP president was now promising that he would dig Kuppam branch canal if voted to power. “Why didn’t he do so while he was in power?”, he asked.

Noting that there was no single work worth remembering during Chandrababu regime whereas during YSR and Jagan‘s regime, hundreds of welfare schemes were implemented, he stated. Chandrababu Naidu had created the yellow media and of late, he was going hammer and tongs with the support of social media, politicising every issue but did precious little for the people, he obseerved.

“It is a pity Eenadu newspaper even tried to foist the murder of a couple in Nellore on the ruling party. It has become worse than print media of the past which indulged in scurrilous writing. It was Chandrababu who went back on his word on special category status and Polavaram. But the yellow media still eulogises him. That media house and Chandrababu Naidu had ruined many lives,” he remarked.