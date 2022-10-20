Jagan takes a dig at Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan

Avanigadda (NTR district): While the rulers of the past were not even in a position to say what good they had done to people, the YSR Congress Party government remained committed to take care of the poor, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has pointed out.

Addressing a public meeting held for handing over documents for farmers here on Thursday, he said that `backstabbers had failed to do any good and on top of it forgot their promises after elections`. “But our government is different. We have implemented almost all the promises mentioned in the manifesto. We never did any injustice to anyone. However, some people brandish footwear and heap obscenities, behave worse than street rowdies,” he remarked.

When the YSRCP tried to drive home the point that three capitals would do good to the state, some others insisted that marrying thrice was better, he commented, and wondered what the so called leaders were trying to say with such messages on the TV. “If they talk like that, what would happen to our women folk? Do you want such leaders? Can they show us the way? Please give it a thought,” he said.

Observing that such an evil quartet (Dushta Chatushtayam) had come together to wage a war on him, Jagan said it was strange so many had ganged up to attack one man. They might hope they would come to power with the help of evil designs, conspiracy, media and Dattaputrudu, but he had trust in the people who would support the good. “This is a war between the good and evil, a fight between the poor and the rich. In such battles, you may witness more and more evil plots in the coming days. Don’t believe the yellow media and take only the good done as the yardstick. If you feel some good is done, stand by me, give this son a place in your heart,” he said.