Veerraju’s announcement irks Janasainiks

Published: 7:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: With the Telugu Desam Party unable to take the attack to its enemy camp–the YSR Congress Party, the BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance in the state is expected to fill the breach. However, cracks began to show in the latter at a time when the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection is fast approaching.

The reason–BJP state president Somu Veerraju last week in Tirupati was seen urging his workers to ensure a BJP victory in the bypoll.

Though there is nothing wrong with it, the Jana Sena workers have not taken kindly to it and took it to the notice of their supremo ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan, who was said to have immediately set up a committee to find out the prospects of the party if it went on its own in the contest. It was no surprise that Jana Sena Party is far ahead of the BJP in the survey, in keeping with the trend elsewhere in the state due to the fan following enjoyed by the movie star.

It is now rumoured that Pawan Kalyan may be tempted to test his fortunes by fielding a candidate of the party without BJP support. And the BJP may have to do some damage control exercise.

Veerraju cannot be blamed for making such a statement, for, the understanding between both the parties is that Jana Sena should support the BJP at the Centre for it to reciprocate the gesture in the state. With the Tirupati contest being for the Lok Sabha seat, Veerraju might have felt that his party would be provided the opportunity at the pilgrim centre, particularly because the Jana Sena could win just a solitary seat in the 2019 general elections to the Assembly, with the Power Star losing both the seats he contested — at Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram.

