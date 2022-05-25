‘Veerula Gudi’ found in Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Historians of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) have discovered a Veerula Gudi (temple for heroes) at Kalvarala village in Veepangandla Mandal of Wanaparthy district.

During exploration, members of KTCB, Bairoju Chandrashekar and Shyam Sunder found the temple dedicated to heroes. In front of the temple, a king with three wives is seen holding a sword and hand fans in the hands of those queens were noticed.

“The king and queens are seen with robes, jewels, and hair buns. It is a sculpture of the ‘Sahagamana Sati’. In another outer sculpture, the warrior is seated on a table-like seat. Apsaranganas are waving vinjamaram. It is a heroic symbol of their immortality,” the member of KTCB said.

He further said there are three pairs of hero stones inside the temple and in all three, the warriors had swords lowered to the ground while the wives standing next to them were holding hand fans. These three sculptures are carvings of three ‘satis’ accompanying warriors who died in battle.

According to the style, these satishilas are said to be belonging to the 14th and 15th centuries. These are the satishilas that appear in a new style after Basara.