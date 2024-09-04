Vemula Veeresham and other MLAs lodge complaint with Speaker

People should have confidence in friendly policing and officials should follow protocol. An appeal was made to the Speaker to ensure such incidents do not recur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 04:36 PM

Screengrab of video showing Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veerasham walking away from an event after police obstructed his entry.

Hyderabad: A team of MLAs led by Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veerasham met Speaker G Prasad Kumar at Ministers Quarters here on Wednesday and lodged a complaint over protocol issue.

He was accompanied by Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana and Miryalguda MLA B Laxma Reddy.

On August 30, a review meeting was conducted by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at Bhuvanagiri constituency. As the Nakrekal MLA was trying to reach the helipad to receive the Ministers, police officials obstructed him and denied permission. Taking strong objection to the police officials’ highhandedness, the Nakrekal MLA left the venue.

Condemning the incident, the three MLAs met the Speaker and submitted a privilege motion.

Addressing media persons, Vemula Veeresham asked “if police officials cannot recognize us, how will they extend and ensure security to us. This should not happen to any MLA. Speaker Prasad Kumar assured to conduct an inquiry into the protocol violation,”

Senior rank officials, including DCP and ACP violated the protocol rules and constables were being made scapegoats, he charged, according to reports.

Miryalguda MLA B Laxma Reddy said Vemula Veeresham was humiliated. People should have confidence in friendly policing and officials should follow protocol. An appeal was made to the Speaker to ensure such incidents do not recur, he said.

Kavvampally Satyanarayana said Dalit MLAs were being harassed by police and other senior officials. Many of them were not taking our instructions seriously, especially development aspects, he said, adding that a few had deliberately suppressed Vemula Veeresham, reports sai