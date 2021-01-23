Vemulawada man dies in accident in Andhra Pradesh

A resident of Anjaninagar, Vemulawada town, Devaiah along with his family members went to Thirupati to have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy a week ago.

By | Published: 2:33 pm

Vemulawada: Lala Devaiah (58) died and three others received serious injuries in a road accident near Kawali, Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

While they were returning to Vemulawada after completing pilgrimage tour, the car in which they were travelling met with an accident when the vehicle was hit by a truck near Kavali at around 6 am.

While Devaiah died on the spot, his wife Laxmi, son Chandrashekar, and daughter-in-law Anjali were injured in the accident. Injured persons were admitted in a local hospital.

Devaiah arranges centering for the construction of houses.

