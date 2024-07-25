Sangareddy: Three youngsters killed after bike crashes into truck

According to police officials, reckless driving is suspected to have led to the accident on the Nanded-Akola Highway at Tunikilla Thanda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:25 AM

The deceased Sandeep, Abhishek and Naveen

Sangareddy: Three youngsters died in a road accident on the Nanded-Akola Highway at Tunikilla Thanda in Kandi mandal on Thursday morning.

The victims, residents of Gangojipet and Isjojipet in Pulkal mandal, were working in the Akshaya Patra foundation at Kandi.

They were heading towards Kandi for the morning shift when their bike crashed into a DCM truck going in the same direction. All three youngsters died on the spot.

They were identified as Abhishek, Sandeep, and Naveen, all aged below 28. Reckless driving is suspected to have led to the mishap. The bodies were shifted to the Sangareddy government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.