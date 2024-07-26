Hyderabad: Three killed, two injured as car turns turtle at Shamirpet

According to police officials, a rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 10:34 AM

Hyderabad: Three persons died and two others were injured when the car in which they were traveling in went out of control and turned turtle at Turkapally in Shamirpet on the city outskirts on Friday. A rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said.

According to the police, the mishap occurred when the car driver lost control of the steering in an attempt to escape hitting a heavy vehicle ahead.

Three passengers traveling in the car suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. Two others, traveling in the car, suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

On receiving information, the Shamirpet police reached the spot and took up the investigation. A case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked.