Vemulawada shrine experiencing huge rush before Sammakka-Sarakka jatra

Devotees, who started reaching the temple early in the morning, were seen standing in serpentine queue lines.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 06:34 PM

Devotees are standing in queue lines to have darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy in Vemulawada.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, is experiencing a huge rush during the last few days. All queue lines have always been full with about 20,000 to 30,000 devotees having the darshan of the president deity every day.

Devotees, who started reaching the temple early in the morning, were seen standing in serpentine queue lines. They have to stand five to six hours in a queue line to fulfill their ‘Kodemokku’, which is a famous ritual in the shrine. Meanwhile, other darshanams are taking two hours.

The biennial tribal fare Sammakka-Sarakka jatara is the main reason for the devotees to visit the shrine in a big way. In north Telangana, it is a tradition to have darshan of lord Shiva in Vemulawada before visiting the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara scheduled to be held from February 21 to 24.

Sankranthi festival holidays are prompting the devotees to complete the rituals in Vemulawada shrine.

So, devotees from different parts of the state as well as adjacent Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and others are visiting the shrine. In the wake of increasing rush at the shrine, temple authorities are taking all possible steps for the convenience of the devotees.

On the other hand, rush at the temple has swelled considerably following the launch of a free traveling facility for women in RTC buses. Women, who have been postponing their trip to Vemulawada for a long time, have started visiting the shrine.

As a result, TSRTC buses proceeding to Vemulawada have been packed fully with devotees, especially women. Not only Vemulwada, the buses being operated in Dharmapuri and Kondagattu routes have also been packed with pilgrims. Devotees were seen waiting in Vemulawada bus stand hours together due to lack of buses.

On the other hand, temple authorities have also started preparations for a three-day Maha Shiva ratri jatara scheduled to be held from March 8.