Venky Atluri to direct Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to feature in a Telugu film yet again, which will be helmed by director Venky Atluri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: After the massive success of ‘Sitaramam’, actor Dulquer Salmaan is all set to feature in a Telugu film yet again, which will be helmed by director Venky Atluri. The filmmaker took to his social media to share the news.

Posting a picture with Dulquer, the ‘Sir’ director wrote, “Very happy, excited and pleased to be collaborating with Charismatic #DQ for my next film. Happy to have you onboard sir, can’t wait to start the shoot from October (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkyatluri (@venky_atluri)



If reports are to be believed, the film will be Atluri’s first action-drama and will be released pan-India. The film is likely to be shot in North India as well. The shoot of the film is scheduled to begin in October this year.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinema and presented by Srikara Studios, the movie is reportedly scheduled to be released during the summer of 2024. More details regarding the film are awaited.

On the work front, Dulquer is busy with his film ‘King of Kotha’ which is under post-production work now. The Malayalam language gangster film will release for Onam in August and Dulquer will start this project after that.

Also Read Virupaksha will release on OTT this May