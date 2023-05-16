Virupaksha will release on OTT this May

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Virupaksha is going to be streamed on the Netflix OTT platform in Telugu from this May 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the only blockbuster in Telugu for April 2023. This comeback film of Sai Dharam Tej thrilled the audiences to the best extent and filled theatres in great numbers. This resulted in the setting of a record in Sai Dharam Tej’s career, being the highest grosser for him.

Virupaksha is a mystery thriller film with solid performances from Samyuktha Menon, Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Krishna, and Ajay. The film is technically brilliant too. The technical aspects are what made the film stand out from other horror movies in Telugu.

Virupaksha is a must-watch theatrical film and a worth-watch numerous times. So if someone missed it watching in theatres or wants to have a repeated watch, here is an update for you. Virupaksha is going to be streamed on the Netflix OTT platform in Telugu from this May 21. Virupaksha collected more than 90 crores at the box office. It is so sure that the film will have a similar response on OTT from the audience with record watch hours.

Director Karthik Dandu stated during the success meet of Virupaksha that it is likely to have a sequel. Producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are also excited about the sequel.

