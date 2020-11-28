Vested interests out to create rift among people: Harish Rao

Harish said people in Hyderabad have been leading a peaceful life like brothers bereft of any differences but those with vested political interests were out to disrupt peace and cause disturbances

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been peaceful for the last six years and now efforts are on to create a rift among different sections by those seeking to gain political mileage, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said.

Addressing the gathering during his campaign in Bharathnagar division, Harish said people in Hyderabad have been leading a peaceful life like brothers bereft of any differences but those with vested political interests were out to disrupt peace and cause disturbances.

Issues that people here suffered with for long such as drinking water and power supplies have been sorted out by the TRS government in the last six years. “Initiatives such as Kalyana Lakshmi and Aasara pensions have come as a boon for many families and Hyderabad has emerged as a most liveable city and rated accordingly by international agencies,” the Minister pointed out.

“We are on the path of progress and development and we do not want issues that cause trouble,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .