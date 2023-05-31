Vicky and Sara share a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry in IMDb’s ‘Ask Each Other Anything’

| Vicky And Sara Share A Glimpse Of Their On Screen Chemistry In Imdbs Ask Each Other Anything

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan engaged in witty banter amidst laughs and giggles, giving audiences a glimpse into the chemistry they are about to bring to the big screen

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment ‘Ask Each Other Anything’ ahead of their upcoming release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The duo engaged in witty banter amidst laughs and giggles, giving audiences a glimpse into the chemistry they are about to bring to the big screen.

On what it was like working with Laxman Utekar, Kaushal said, “A long time ago, we did an ad film together. He was primarily a DOP, and then he turned into a director. On that set, we talked about how he’ll make a film some day and bring that to me. Finally, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ became that film where we actually got to live that.”

On her first impression of Kaushal, Khan revealed, “When we did a look test, it looked like we were relatives. I always used to tell him that.” Kaushal added, “She used to say the same thing before every romantic scene – that we look like relatives.”

Kaushal on his favourite movie of all time, “One of my all-time favourite movies across the globe is ‘Lagaan’. I absolutely love that film.”

Khan on which film inspired her the most said, “‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. I felt like it was my story.”

On what roles he would like to play next, Kaushal said, “Firstly, I want to do a sports film, where I play an athlete. Secondly – there was a Marathi film with Atul Kulkarni called ‘Natarang’. He was playing a theatre artiste who cross-dresses, and there was a lot of taboo against it. I really want to do that kind of film that allows me the opportunity to really change and see the world through another perspective.”

On what she loved most about Indore, where their film is based, Khan said, “I think the ‘poha jalebi’. It was yum!” Calling her out, Kaushal added, “She is a big liar. She pretends to show she eats everything but is very diet conscious.” She agreed with him and confessed that she did not eat the ‘jalebi’!

