Mahesh Babu dedicates his mass-look poster of SSMB28 to his father

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu collaborated with the director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time and that’s SSMB28. The film’s production is currently going on and the makers aim the release for Sankranthi 2023. The last two films from the duo were Athadu and Khaleja which were blockbusters. So the expectations are high for SSMB28.

In addition to this collaboration, there’s something that everyone is excited about for SSMB28. It’s Mahesh’s mass avatar in the film. Trivikram presented the serious side of Mahesh Babu in Athadu and his comedy timing in Khaleja. Now Trivikram explores the mass shade of Mahesh for SMMB28.

The audience are going to witness mass mania in a few hours since the mass strike of SSMB28 (first glimpse) is going to be released today on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father Superstar Krishna’s birthday. The glimpse will be released by superstar fans in theatres with the special show of Mosagallaku Mosagadu at 6:03 PM. Later, the glimpse will be available on YouTube from 6:39 PM.

To excite the superstar fans much more and to rise their energy much higher, the makers of SSMB28 released a mass poster this morning. Mahesh Babu’s mass looks in the poster are very impressive and promise an intense action glimpse for the evening. Mahesh Babu dedicates this poster to his father Krishna on this special day.

SSMB28 is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are the female leads. Thaman S composed the music.

