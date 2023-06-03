Saturday, Jun 3, 2023
Home | Entertainment | Vicky Dedicates Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song To Katrina As She Praises Film

Vicky dedicates ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ song to Katrina as she praises film

Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

By IANS
Published Date - 03:17 PM, Sat - 3 June 23
Vicky dedicates ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ song to Katrina as she praises film
Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a poster of the film featuring him and Sara Ali Khan. She wrote: “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.”

Seeing the gesture, Vicky took to his Instagram and re-posted Katrina’s message. He also dedicated his film’s song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ to his wife.

He wrote a line from the song: “Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get divorced one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

Related News

Latest News