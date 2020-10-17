Video conferencing facility inaugurated at Bharosa Centre in Hanamkonda

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Mukhtida lauded the services provided by the police, medical, legal departments to the affected women who approached the centre.

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Warangal Urban: 9th Additional District Court Judge Mukhtida said that the video conferencing facility would facilitate speedy justice to women victims besides ensuring confidence in women in the justice and police system. She along with 2nd Additional Junior Civil Judge Rita Lala Chand visited the newly established ‘Bharosa’ centre at Excise Colony in the Subedari locality under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits on Saturday and inaugurated the newly set up video conferencing facility at the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Mukhtida lauded the services provided by the police, medical, legal departments to the affected women who approached the centre. On the occasion, Central Zone DCP K Pushpa briefed the judges on the functioning of the Bharosa Centre as well as the services provided to women and children at the Centre. The Centre intends to support women who have been victims of violence in private and public spaces, and it was inaugurated on June 30 this year.

Incharge of Bharosa Centre, Inspector Lakshmi, Centre Administrator and psychologist Swati and other staff members including Navya, Rajita, Manasa and Pavitra were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .