Viduthalai Part 1 to be released in Telugu soon

The film was released on March 30 in theatres worldwide and opened to positive reviews from the critics

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:01 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Viduthalai is the latest film from one of Kollywood’s top directors, Vetrimaaran. We all know Vetrimaaran tells very rooted stories in a raw tone. Well, Viduthalai Part 1 is one such crime thriller film from Vetrimaaran.

The film was released on March 30 in theatres worldwide and opened to positive reviews from the critics. The film gets an equal response from the audience and bags around 30 crores in just 4 days.

Actually, Vetrimaaran’s film needs to do a lot better, but Viduthalai stars comedian Soori, who is not at all a big star. This might affect the box office numbers a lot, but Vetrimaaran’s film’s impact is the same, just like his previous films. Such a content film is now going to be released in Telugu.

Vetrimaaran Part 1 will be released in Telugu soon by the ace producer Allu Aravind. Geetha Film Distribution will handle the Telugu release of Viduthalai Part 1. The official updates regarding the Telugu release will come next week. Today, Vetrimaaran met Allu Aravind in Hyderabad and spoke about the formalities.

Viduthalai Part 1 is produced by RS Infotainment and the Grass Root Film Company. Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon played prominent roles in the film. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film. Red Giant Movies distributed Viduthalai in Tamil. Now, Geetha Film Distribution is going to handle the same in Telugu.

Also Read ‘Meter’ title song is not as powerful as the title