‘Meter’ title song is not as powerful as the title

Meter title song starts off with a mass beat and looks to match the power of Kiran Abbavaram in the cop costumes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Meter‘ is the upcoming release of the young sensation Kiran Abbavaram. The film is going to be released on April 7 in competition with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura at the box office. This is the first complete commercial entertainer for Kiran Abbavaram. The actor played the mass cop role in the film. The makers of Meter released the title song for the film today, matching the powerful vibes of the lead actor’s role in the film.

Meter title song starts off with a mass beat and looks to match the power of Kiran Abbavaram in the cop costumes. But it misses out somewhere in the middle and doesn’t live up to the standard of a mass title song. Meter title song could be more massy.

Sai Kartheek, who delivered two hit songs earlier, couldn’t reach the mark with this title song. Chammak Chammak Pori and Oh Baby Jaaripomake are better ones. Sai Kartheek himself gave the vocals for this title song. Balaji is the lyric writer for the song.

Meter is written and directed by Ramesh Kaduri. Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers produced the film. Athulyaa Ravi is the female lead. The songs for Meter are available on Sony Music Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. YouTube channel.

Also Read Meter is a highly energetic commercial movie: Kiran Abbavaram