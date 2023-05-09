Vidya Balan returns to theatres leading a powerful ensemble cast in the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’

‘Neeyat’ has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video announced the worldwide theatrical release date of their much-awaited, murder mystery – ‘Neeyat.’ The intriguing whodunnit, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, marks its date with the audience in theaters on July 7. ‘Neeyat’ is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer.

Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally-acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. ‘Neeyat’ boasts of an enviable ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, and co-produced by Prime Video, ‘Neeyat’ narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

‘Neeyat’ marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with three superhit films that premiered on Prime Video – from the family entertainer ‘Shakuntala Devi’ (2020) to the critically hailed ‘Sherni’ (2021) and finally the impactful blockbuster ‘Jalsa’ (2022).

Vidya has been the recipient of multiple Best Actress awards for these films at prestigious forums. Besides reuniting the team of Shakuntala Devi –Abundantia Entertainment, Anu Menon, Vidya Balan and Prime Video – ‘Neeyat’ also marks the second theatrical co-production for both Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video.

The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of ‘Neeyat’.

