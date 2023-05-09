| Adipurush Trailer Is Out Vfx Is Far Better Than The Teaser

Adipurush trailer is out; VFX is far better than the teaser

Adipurush trailer was released in multiple languages today. Om Raut wins the plus points by opening the trailer with Hanuman's narrative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Photo: twitter

Hyderabad: Adipurush is India’s most anticipated, most prestigious, and most costly project. It is quite simple to pick a few events from our greatest epic mythology, the Ramayana, as a story for any film. But the real task is bringing out the best output in its execution and picturization. Speaking about Adipurush, unfortunately, the director Om Raut could only bring 50 percent of it to the big screen in his first attempt, and so the Adipurush teaser was disastrous.

But the makers of Adipursh didn’t give up and put in additional efforts into the post-production of the film. The posters released in recent times are really attractive. So the trailer for Adipurush has huge expectations on it. Today, the Adipurush trailer was released in multiple languages.

Firstly, Om Raut wins the plus points by opening the trailer with Hanuman’s narrative. Telling the story of the Ramayana in third person narrative in the trailer is a good move from the director. The dialogues in the Telugu trailer are very meaningful. In fact, they are all elevational dialogues that describe the character of Rama.

Prabhas looks very gigantic and powerful. He is mostly fit for the role. Kriti Sanon is also good looking.

The background score with the vocals ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is the main highlight of the trailer. It surely promises us goosebumps in the theatre.

The most discussed element of Adipurush is the VFX part. Well, the VFX in the trailer is far better than the teaser. It’s natural this time instead of being a cartoon output. But still, a few close-ups, like the shots of the bird Jatayu, a few monkeys, and war sequences, remain unrealistic.

There’s nothing much to talk about Saif Ali Khan, as the trailer completely revolves around Prabhas.

Also, the trailer cut looks a little artificial towards its end, where only the greatness of Rama is carefully focused. It might be due to the demand for the story or to satisfy Prabhas fans. The rest is all good, or at least better than the teaser.

It looks like Om Raut is slowly increasing the quality of the product. Adipurush is better from teaser to trailer. Hope it will be much better by the time it gets projected on the big screens on June 16.

-Kiran